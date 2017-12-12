REEVESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man has died in a mobile home fire in South Carolina and investigators blame a space heater in the home.

Local media outlets reported that firefighters were called to Reevesville in Dorchester County around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Coroner Paul Brouthers said the body of 68-year-old Wilmer Howard Summers was pulled from the home after the fire was out. His body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

The other two people who lived in the mobile home were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.