MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A 57-year-old man is dead after a minivan crash near Mitchell.

Authorities say the man was driving a Dodge Caravan early Saturday northeast of Mitchell when he lost control and rolled the van into a field. The driver, who was the only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the van and died at the scene.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.