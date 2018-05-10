KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old man who died in a fire at his home in northwest Montana.

Mark McCorkle died at his Evergreen home sometime before Monday. Sheriff’s investigators say the fire only burned the interior of the home and there were no signs of damage visible on the exterior.

McCorkle’s body, which was discovered Monday, has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab. Foul play is not suspected.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.