FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A man has died in an apartment fire in Fort Collins.

Poudre Fire Authority officials say the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a second-floor apartment about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the Colorado State University campus.

KMGH-TV reports the victim was the only person in the apartment at the time. His name has not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire happened just two days after a shooting near the CSU campus left two people and the shooter dead and a woman injured. A woman died in a house fire in Fort Collins on Oct. 8.

Fire Chief Tom DeMint urged people to ask for help if they’re having trouble dealing with any of the recent tragedies.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com