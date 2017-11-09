NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified the victim of a fire at a condemned New London house as a 64-year-old man.

Firefighters pulled Stanley Jacovich from a boarded-up residential structure that burned early Wednesday morning. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The New London Day reports Jacovich was the owner of the condemned, multifamily home.

Tony Szramoski, the shelter operations manager at the New London Homeless Hospitality Center, says Jacovich stayed at the shelter from time to time, but always went back to the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

