MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old man has died in a fiery crash on the city’s south side.
Police say the man was speeding in a Chevrolet Impala that jumped the curb, struck a tree and caught fire early Sunday.
The driver died at the scene. A 21-year-old man who was a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
