DERBY, Conn. (AP) — One man is dead, and another is seriously injured during a two-vehicle highway crash on the border of Derby and Seymour.
The Connecticut Post reports Derby police responded to a crash involving a box truck and Jeep SUV shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 36-year-old unidentified male was pronounced dead on scene and the second driver was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Police say the 52-year-old driver is in serious but stable condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
The box truck rolled over and pinned the operator under the driver’s side of the vehicle. Local police departments are working on accident reconstruction to find the cause.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com