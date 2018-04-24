DERBY, Conn. (AP) — One man is dead, and another is seriously injured during a two-vehicle highway crash on the border of Derby and Seymour.

The Connecticut Post reports Derby police responded to a crash involving a box truck and Jeep SUV shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A 36-year-old unidentified male was pronounced dead on scene and the second driver was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police say the 52-year-old driver is in serious but stable condition.

The box truck rolled over and pinned the operator under the driver’s side of the vehicle. Local police departments are working on accident reconstruction to find the cause.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com