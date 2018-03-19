WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man has died in a fall at a construction site in southeastern North Carolina.

Local media outlets reported the worker fell about 2:30 p.m. Friday from scaffolding outside an apartment complex in downtown Wilmington. Investigators say the man fell about 50 feet (15 meters) while installing brick veneer.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Wilmington police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron says it appears the fall was an accident.

Dandron said the man died on the way to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Safety and Health Division is investigating the death.