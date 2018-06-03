DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating an early morning shooting death in a neighborhood west of downtown.
Police say officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the home, they learned a shooting victim had been driven by a private vehicle to a hospital.
The 40-year-old man later died. His name isn’t being released until relatives can be notified.
Police say the shooting appears tied to a domestic dispute.
