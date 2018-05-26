BOSTON (AP) — A man has been killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston.
Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of the crash involving a pedestrian at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Morton Street.
A 40-year-old unidentified man, from Boston, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle that struck the man did not stop.
The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing by the state police detective unit.
