SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man has been killed in a drive-by shooting in South Carolina.
Spartanburg Police Major Art Littlejohn said in a news release that the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Monday.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 53-year-old Charles Andre Wilburn of Spartanburg. Investigators say Wilburn died at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.
No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.