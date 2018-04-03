SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man has been killed in a drive-by shooting in South Carolina.

Spartanburg Police Major Art Littlejohn said in a news release that the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Monday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 53-year-old Charles Andre Wilburn of Spartanburg. Investigators say Wilburn died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.