PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a man found injured in a downtown shooting has died from his injuries.

Sgt. Chris Burley says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the victim’s name won’t be released until it’s over.

The gunfire erupted late Sunday afternoon, just northwest of the Morrison Bridge. The victim was found in a vehicle parked at an intersection.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Aaron Brit a few streets from the scene. He’s been booked into jail on a charge of murder as well as a parole violation for a previous conviction of robbery.