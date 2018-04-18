ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man died after getting caught in logging equipment at a logging site in Douglas County.

The News Review reported that 49-year-old James Jarrett died at the scene on Monday.

Douglas County authorities say the logging equipment was owned by LA Logging, a Coquille logging contractor.

The accident is under investigation.

