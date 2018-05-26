FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A 50-year-old man has died in what state police say is the first fatal traffic accident on Memorial Day weekend in Maine since 2014.

Raymond Bisson of Gardiner lost control of his car Saturday morning on Interstate 295 in Freeport. Police say he collided with a car in the southbound lane before crossing the median and being broadsided by another vehicle. Bisson died on the scene.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt and speed likely contributed to the accident.

A spokesman with the Maine Department of Public Safety says the driver of the second car was not injured, and three family members in the third vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of the interstate was closed for 3½ hours before reopening.