LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) — A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Lodge Grass.

Mayor Quincy Dabney tells KULR-TV that a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shot and killed a man Sunday night.

The BIA declined to confirm witness accounts that the man was shot several times.

Dabney notes residents of Lodge Grass and the Crow Indian Reservation are still healing from a triple murder last August.

