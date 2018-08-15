KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A man died after falling into ocean water off Kodiak Island.
The Coast Guard late Monday afternoon reported that an unconscious man was receiving CPR about a mile from the fish cannery at Alitak at the southern tip of the island.
Alaska State Troopers say the man was in a skiff that overturned.
The lifesaving measures were not successful and the man died.
Troopers say the man’s next of kin has not been notified.