CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a Layton man is died after an accident at the PolyExcel facility in the Clearfield Freeport Center.

The Deseret News reports that PolyExcel manufacturers twine used in agricultural applications.

Clearfield police say they were notified of an incident shortly after noon Saturday and first responders arrived to find the worker caught in machinery.

The 38-year-old man was extricated, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified.

They say their initial investigation found no evidence to suggest suspicious circumstances and the incident appears to be accidental.

Police say they ask for help in the investigation from the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com