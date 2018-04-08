CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a Layton man has died after an accident at the PolyExcel facility in the Clearfield Freeport Center.

Clearfield police say they were notified of an incident shortly after noon Saturday and first responders arrived to find the worker caught in machinery.

The 38-year-old man was extricated, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified.

The Deseret News reports that PolyExcel manufactures twine used in agricultural applications.

They say their initial investigation found no evidence to suggest suspicious circumstances and the incident appears to be accidental.

Police say they are asking for help in the investigation from the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com