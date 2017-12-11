RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A coroner in Kentucky says a 38-year-old man died in a construction accident at a site where a retail store is being built.
Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison identified the man as Loren Richmond of Richmond. Cornelison said an autopsy is planned to determine how Richmond died.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that large heavy equipment could be seen digging at the future site of a Menards store in Richmond.
Cornelison said Richmond police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Madison County Emergency Management Service said the accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com