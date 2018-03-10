METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A man is reported dead after using a generator to bring electricity into his powerless home after Thursday’s nor’easter.

The Eagle Tribune reports 55-year-old Joseph Sholik was running two gasoline-powered generators in his basement when he was found unconscious by his wife. Sholik was taken to Holy Family Hospital and airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police suspect his cause of death to be carbon monoxide poisoning, although his autopsy is still being completed.

Methuen police Sgt. James Moore says both generators were ‘improperly vented,” and that residents should not have a generator in their house or garage.

Nearly 54,000 households and businesses are without power Saturday morning after two nor’easters pounded Massachusetts in a single week.

___

Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com