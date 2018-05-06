SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained during a shooting in western Massachusetts.

MassLive.com reports the Springfield police department responded to a shooting Saturday night and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was brought to a local hospital and later died from the gunshot wound. The Hampden District Attorney’s office is investigating the homicide.

This is the fifth homicide death in the city this year.

