By
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained during a shooting in western Massachusetts.

MassLive.com reports the Springfield police department responded to a shooting Saturday night and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was brought to a local hospital and later died from the gunshot wound. The Hampden District Attorney’s office is investigating the homicide.

This is the fifth homicide death in the city this year.

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

The Associated Press