SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained during a shooting in western Massachusetts.
MassLive.com reports the Springfield police department responded to a shooting Saturday night and found a man suffering from serious injuries.
He was brought to a local hospital and later died from the gunshot wound. The Hampden District Attorney’s office is investigating the homicide.
This is the fifth homicide death in the city this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Hawaii braces for long upheaval as erupting Kilauea boils VIEW
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
___
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/