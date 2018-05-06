JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a medical emergency at an Alaska city pool.

The Juneau Empire reports medical personnel responded Friday to a call that a man was unconscious at Diamond Park Aquatic Center in Juneau.

Capital City Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Ed Quinto says the man suffered a medical condition and that an ambulance was called.

Quinto was unable to divulge more information Saturday night, saying he was barred by Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations.

Juneau Police Sergeant Sean Phelps says responding medical crews attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful.

Phelps says there were no signs of foul play, but the death is still under investigation.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com