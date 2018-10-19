HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A man was killed and another lost an arm when a mobile crane overturned at a roofing job site in northeast Kansas.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the men were in a lift basket 30 feet (9 meters) from the ground Wednesday afternoon when the crane toppled over in Holton.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 66-year-old John Zibell was killed. The surviving man was taken to a hospital about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away in Kansas City, Kansas. His arm was amputated.

Morse says the workers were using the crane to access the roof of a three-story house. He says it was sitting on sloped ground that was soft from recent rains. Federal officials are investigating.

Morse described what happened as “traumatic, grim and horrid.”

