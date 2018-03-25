BOSTON (AP) — A man has died after being stabbed by an unknown assailant.
The Boston Police Department responded to a call of a person injured in the area of Cushing Avenue in the neighborhood of Dorchester shortly after 3 a.m.
When authorities arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, who later died in an area hospital.
Officials are investigating the stabbing, and are looking for tips from the public.
