GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man died after spending one day in the Bureau of Indian Affairs Correctional Facility in northwest Montana.

BIA officials say the FBI is investigating the in-custody death of Richard Bennett, who was arrested for public intoxication Sunday morning. The Great Falls Tribune reports Bennett was taken from the correctional facility in Browning to the hospital Monday.

No other information was released.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com