AYER, Mass. (AP) — One man is facing charges after police say he threw a single punch that lead to the death of a 23-year-old Massachusetts man.
WFXT-TV reports the suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon following the altercation in August.
Police say Maxwell Fleming, of Ayer, arranged to meet the suspect after the man allegedly pulled Fleming’s fiancee’s hair. Witnesses say the suspect charged Fleming, punched him in the face, and Fleming fell backward hitting his head on a concrete step.
Fleming was hospitalized with severe brain damage. He died Sept. 7.
The suspect is due in court Dec. 7.
Information from: WFXT-TV, http://www.myfoxboston.com