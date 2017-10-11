OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say a man has died following a shooting at a home in southwest Oklahoma City.
Sgt. Gary Knight says officers were called to the home about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday and found the man inside and suffering a gunshot wound.
Knight says the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Police say there have been no arrests.