WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he was shot at a nightclub near the South Carolina coast.
Charleston County sheriff’s deputies told local media outlets the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday on Wadmalaw Island.
Maj. Eric Watson said the shooting was part of a fight at the club. Watson said the man was driven to a nearby convenience store where he died.
The man’s name has not been released.
Deputies have not said what led to the fight. No arrests have been made.