LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man is dead following a shooting at a motel near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police Lt. David Gordon tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the man was shot multiple times around 9 p.m. Monday at the Motel 6 that’s across the freeway from the Strip.

The man died at an area hospital Tuesday morning.

Gordon says the shooter remains at-large. Police don’t have a description for the person.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.