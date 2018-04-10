LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man is dead following a shooting at a motel near the Las Vegas Strip.
Police Lt. David Gordon tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the man was shot multiple times around 9 p.m. Monday at the Motel 6 that’s across the freeway from the Strip.
The man died at an area hospital Tuesday morning.
Gordon says the shooter remains at-large. Police don’t have a description for the person.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.