DILLON, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he rode his bicycle around railroad crossing arms and was struck by a freight train in South Carolina.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins told local media outlets the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dillon County.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Alsworth Carter of Dillon County.

Collins said the crash is still under investigation.