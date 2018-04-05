EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man working at a state hospital in southwestern Indiana died after his lawnmower entered a lake on the hospital’s grounds.

Emergency crews were called Wednesday afternoon to Evansville State Hospital on reports of an attempted rescue.

WFIE-TV reports that police reports say the man worked on the hospital grounds and was mowing when his lawnmower entered the lake. Other employees jumped into the lake and pulled the man from the water, but he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The Vanderburgh County coroner is scheduled to perform an autopsy Thursday afternoon to determine the man’s cause of death.

Evansville police are also investigating the man’s death.

