MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old electrician died after falling last week from an 8-foot ladder at the construction site of a new arena for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel .
The man, who was not named, complained of chest pain and fell from the ladder last Wednesday, suffering traumatic injuries.
He was transported to a hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
An autopsy was performed Monday.