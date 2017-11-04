BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Montana say a man who barricaded himself inside a store that sells firearms and ammunition has been found dead after he was shot in a gunfight with officers.

The Billings Gazette reports the man died after a 10-hour standoff at a Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to police.

His name hasn’t been released.

Police Chief Rich St. John says the man drove an SUV with temporary plates into the front of the store at 3 a.m. and went inside. St. John says the man apparently intended to steal firearms.

Officers arrived and tried to persuade him to surrender, but St. John says negotiations failed.

St. John told KULR-TV the man fired on officers and was hit when they returned fire.