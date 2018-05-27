WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who died after being punched by his girlfriend’s adult son.
Police said the man got into an argument with his girlfriend’s 23-year-old son Saturday evening.
The Wichita Eagle reports that man’s 46-year-old girlfriend told police her boyfriend tried to strike her son first.
Police said the son responded by punching the man in the head once. Then the man lot consciousness.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
Officer Charley Davidson says investigators have learned that a pre-existing medical condition might have contributed to the man’s death. An autopsy will be conducted.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com