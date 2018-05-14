ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a fire in an abandoned St. Louis home.
KMOV-TV reports that the fire started Sunday afternoon in the Bevo neighborhood.
St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby says a neighbor let firefighters know that although the building was vacant, a man was often seen there. The man died after being transported to a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.
One firefighter also was treated for heat exhaustion after helping to bring the blaze under control in near-90 degree weather. The fire is under investigation.
