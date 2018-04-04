FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Officials say a fatal fire in Virginia was caused by someone smoking a cigarette in bed while using oxygen.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a news release Tuesday that units were dispatched for a reported house fire in Lees Corner on Friday. Two people who were at the home during the fire were taken to a hospital. One occupant was treated and released. However, the other person died of his injuries.

News outlets report units arrived on scene and observed smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story single-family home. Officials say crews located a fire in a bedroom and extinguished it.

Investigators have determined the fire was accidental. Damages from are estimated to be upward of $18,000.