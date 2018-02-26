BUSHNELL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a New York man died after falling through a hole in a recreational vehicle on a Florida highway.

A Florida Highway Patrol release says 52-year-old year Keith Hertik, of Bay Shore, New York, died Sunday following the crash on Interstate 75 north of Tampa.

Authorities say the RV’s driver lost control and hit a guardrail, ripping the hole in the cabin directly behind the driver. Hertik had been positioned behind the driver’s seat and fell through the hole as the vehicle was moving. He was taken to an Ocala hospital, where he died.

No charges were immediately filed against the RV’s driver. The FHP release says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.