NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man has died after falling from the deck of a parking garage in Connecticut.
New Haven police say the man fell from the top deck of the Air Rights Garage around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was stopped for several hours in the area as police investigated.
Authorities say the victim was alone at the time of the fall and they do not suspect foul play.
An investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market