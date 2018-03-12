Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Salina are investigating an explosion and fire that killed a man.

The explosion happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, but they were able to keep it from spreading.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Authorities aren’t sure what caused the explosion.

