PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who was rescued Monday night after plunging into the water a Long Island marina has died.
Suffolk County police say the 71-year-old man was driving along 2A Drive around 7 p.m. when he missed a turn and drove into the water at the Port Jefferson Marina. Authorities say the man had been submerged for 10 minutes before responding police officers were able to free him from his vehicle.
The man was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center where he later died. The police officers were treated for hypothermia.
Investigators believe the driver was disoriented and drove down the boat ramp, believing it was part of the roadway.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.