PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after apparently cutting himself on shattered window glass after breaking into a home in northern Michigan.

WPBN-TV reports authorities on Monday identified the man as 36-year-old Vincent Parnell Reynolds, who recently moved to Petoskey from the Saginaw area.

Officers found Reynolds bleeding the morning of May 27 on the home’s roof. Police say he left a party, eventually broke into a house and tried to escape through a window after a brief confrontation with the owner.

Petoskey’s Public Safety Director Matt Breed says investigators believe Reynolds severed an artery in his arm while breaking windows with his hands. Police still aren’t sure what Reynolds’s motive was, but they say they don’t believe he was trying to take anything. They’re still investigating.

