DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a crash with a Florida deputy.
A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says the crash occurred Wednesday night in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.
The release says the deputy was responding to a call with his emergency lights on when 29-year-old Leonardo Littlejohn ran a stop sign and clipped the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The impact sent Littlejohn’s car into a small tree and fence.
Officials say Littlejohn was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives says Littlejohn’s high rate of speed and his failure to heed a four-way stop contributed to the crash.