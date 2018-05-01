SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after coming into contact with a power line in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.
The body of a 29-year-old man was found Tuesday on a private road off Route 1. A 911 caller told police a man had been electrocuted while working in a bucket lift.
National Grid says it cut off power to the area after a “member of the public” came into contact with a wire. The company says it is cooperating with investigators.
The man’s name has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives