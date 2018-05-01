SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after coming into contact with a power line in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The body of a 29-year-old man was found Tuesday on a private road off Route 1. A 911 caller told police a man had been electrocuted while working in a bucket lift.

National Grid says it cut off power to the area after a “member of the public” came into contact with a wire. The company says it is cooperating with investigators.

The man’s name has not been released.