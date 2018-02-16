ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man is dead after his car got stuck and caught fire at the base of White Mountain in southwestern Wyoming.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Lee Tinnie was driving to see a waterfall west of Rock Springs on Thursday when his car got stuck in an area of tall, thick sagebrush that pressed tightly against the driver’s side door.
Investigators believe heat from the exhaust system or the catalytic converter sparked the blaze.
Tinnie, of Rock Springs, was the only one in the vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- After 911 calls and a lockdown at Highline College, police find 'zero evidence' of a shooting VIEW
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company