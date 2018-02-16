ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man is dead after his car got stuck and caught fire at the base of White Mountain in southwestern Wyoming.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Lee Tinnie was driving to see a waterfall west of Rock Springs on Thursday when his car got stuck in an area of tall, thick sagebrush that pressed tightly against the driver’s side door.

Investigators believe heat from the exhaust system or the catalytic converter sparked the blaze.

Tinnie, of Rock Springs, was the only one in the vehicle.