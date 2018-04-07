SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a 27-year-old man died after his car crashed into a bookstore.
Police say Matthew Combs died and a passenger in his car, 25-year-old Katherine Levere, was critically injured in the crash early Saturday at the Book Rack.
Police say Combs was speeding when the car left the road and hit the building.
The Book Rack was seriously damaged in the crash.
An investigation into the wreck is continuing.