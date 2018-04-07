SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a 27-year-old man died after his car crashed into a bookstore.
Police say Matthew Combs died and a passenger in his car, 25-year-old Katherine Levere, was critically injured in the crash early Saturday at the Book Rack.
Police say Combs was speeding when the car left the road and hit the building.
The Book Rack was seriously damaged in the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
An investigation into the wreck is continuing.