ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man died after a brick fell off an oncoming vehicle and smashed through his windshield.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened Saturday evening about 60 miles northwest of St. Louis on Highway 47 in Lincoln County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Frederick Lueck, of Troy, Missouri, was driving east when the brick crashed through the windshield of his Chevrolet Impala. Then the car hit several poles and a sign before stopping.

Frederick Lueck died at the scene. His passenger, 67-year-old Kathleen Lueck of Troy, Missouri, declined treatment after the crash.

The State Patrol says it didn’t have any information about the westbound vehicle the brick fell off of.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com