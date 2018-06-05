BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — Police have confirmed that a man has died from injuries nearly a week after a box car derby wreck in western North Carolina.

Brevard Police Chief Phil Harris told news outlets Monday that 66-year-old Gary Kendrick died at an Asheville hospital over the weekend.

The Brevard man was one of six people hurt May 27 when a 13-year-old driving a wooden box car lost control and ran into the crowd at the White Squirrel Festival.

Kendrick had been flown to Asheville with head injuries. Most of the others were treated at a Brevard hospital.

Harris said he does not expect any charges to be filed.